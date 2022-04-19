IIT Guwahati to Organise First Edition of North-Eastern Research Conclave in May

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is all set to host the first edition of the North-Eastern Research Conclave (NERC-2022) to boost collaboration between industry and academics in the region. The conclave will be conducted between May 20 and May 22, jointly with the science, technology, and climate change department and the department of education, of the government of Assam at the IIT Guwahati campus.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister will preside over the event along with Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, and union minister G. Kishan Reddy.

The conclave is expected to host around 3,000 eminent personalities from the eight North-East states and other parts of India. “They will hail from various sectors such as industry, academia, start-ups, research councils, PSUs, laboratories and technical institutes including schools and colleges of the northeastern region," reads the press release by the institute.

Highlighting the significance of the conclave Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “In a bid to boost scientific research and innovation ecosystem in Northeast region, North East Research Conclave 2022 (NERC-2022) is being organised at Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G). We welcome scientists, researchers, policymakers, administrators and governments to participate to increase the research activities in the northeast which has great potential in terms of resources and people. The focus of this conclave is primarily to strengthen R&D handholding among all the stakeholders of Northeast India and to benefit the local people of the region through research, innovation, and startup."

The NERC-2022 aims to create a common interface for collaboration and showcase the best R&D activities through exhibitions from all the educational/research institutions, industries, and various agencies across the states of North-East India. It also aims to create an environment conducive to the development of local indigenous technologies and innovations, creating the scope for the promotion of translational research and entrepreneurship.

The three days conclave involves major activities like a research and innovation exhibition by North East Researchers, an industry start-up showcase related to North East, an interactive session between industry and researchers, and eminent talks by policymakers, industrialists, and academicians.

