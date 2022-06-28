IIT Hyderabad Announces Certificate Program on Future Wireless Communication

IIT Hyderabad (IITH) has announced a 12-month certificate programme on “Future Wireless Communications". The certification program will commence from August 1, 2022. Last day to apply for the programme is July 10, 2022. Those who will get selected for the IIT Hyderabad’s certification program will be awarded a scholarship of Rs 25,000 per month till the program ends. Interested candidates can get more details about the visit https://fwc.iith.ac.in/

“The scholarship will be accompanied by up to 50 pre-placement offers and 200 R&D project staff positions in the IITH 6G research project," informed the IIT Hyderabad.

On this occasion, Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, said, “It is imperative that the wealth of knowledge created in the IITH 5G research program be shared with as many fresh graduates in the country as possible in the shortest possible time. This certificate program will help address the acute shortage of workforce in this domain by training at least 500 engineers per year".

Congratulating Director, IITH the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said, “It is heartening to see that IITH is launching a Certificate Program on Future Wireless Communication, aimed at training 500 Engineers every year. Our commitment to creating a skilled resource pool of specialized engineers is in line with our 20-year-long road map to becoming a trusted global supply chain partner. Congratulations to Prof Murty and his entire team at IITH, and, looking forward to the participants of this course contributing to the Digital Nation Building".

Sharing a brief about the program, Dr GVV Sharma, Program Coordinator, stated, “Diploma, BSc, BTech graduates/ final year students or with an equivalent degree in any branch of science or engineering are eligible for this program. The course is divided into 4 modules with an option to exit after any module with a certificate. Selected candidates will be awarded a scholarship of Rs 25,000 per month till the program ends. The scholarship will be accompanied by up to 50 pre-placement offers and 200 R&D project staff positions in the IITH 6G research project.".

