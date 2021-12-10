IIT Hyderabad Creates Covid-19 Tracker to Offer Coronavirus Updates in Indian Languages

From the number of cases in your place to the number of vaccinated people. Future predictions for cases (including the post-Omicron scenario) using the SUTRA model to external link to the Cowin dashboard for vaccination data, the new portal developed by IIT Hyderabad will have all Covid-19 related updates in one stop that too in local languages. The portal ‘covid19tracker.in’ will be available in 10 languages.

The Covid-19 tracker is built using the public code base of covid19india.org website. The website was launched in 2020 however was discontinued in October 2021. “Knowing how crucial this information is to Indians of all hues (researchers, students, and the public), the Director of IIT Hyderabad authorized a team of developers at IIT-Hyderabad to carry on the work beyond November 1," claims IIT Hyderabad in an official statement.

The tracker has gone beyond the original website as it will aslo offer predictions for the future course of the pandemic, generated by the SUTRA Consortium of which IIT Hyderabad is a member. The tracker offers projections for the post-Omicron scenario as well. The IIT plans to include a search feature to highlight trends and raise alerts as and when required.

Prof B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad said, “IIT Hyderabad is delighted to host this website, which will be an important resource for everyone interested in data related to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Our site has attracted considerable traffic despite having been created so recently. In fact, we have noted with pleasure that the Worldometers website for India uses just two sources: our site, and that of MoHFW. I congratulate Prof Bheemarjuna Reddy Tamma and his team and Prof Vidyasagar for his mentorship for bringing up such an impressive site in such a short time. The Indian public can count on IIT Hyderabad to provide uninterrupted and up-to-date data on all aspects of the pandemic."

