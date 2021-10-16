IIT Hyderabad Launches BTech in Computational, Biotech & Industrial Engineering

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has introduced three BTech programmes in biotechnology and bioinformatics, computational engineering and industrial chemistry from the academic session 2021. After the four year programmes, students will be made job-ready to work in various industries like pharma and drug design, polymer industry, petrochemical industries, environment, and energy, etc.

BTech in biotechnology and bioinformatics curriculum has been designed to train the students with in-demand bioinformatics skills, including artificial intelligence and soft computing, web technologies, structural biology, biological data mining, image processing, modelling and simulation, systems biology, and biostatistics to ensure the students are job-ready, says Prof Anindya Roy of IITH.

Students of BTech in computational engineering will receive an interdisciplinary education where they will gain expertise in numerical methods and algorithms, modelling and simulations of engineering systems and processes, high-performance computing, process control, and optimisation, data analytics, as well as machine learning, says Prof Raja Banerjee, Department of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering.

Apart from the BTech curriculum, students will also have to undertake an elective course from any other department and can also get a minor in areas of their interest, outside the BTech subject such as entrepreneurship, computer science, etc., by completing 12 additional credits in that area.

The BTech curriculum provides the opportunity for the students to take courses from all branches of the sciences, that is, maths, physics, and chemistry in the first two semesters. In the sixth semester, students can opt for the semester-long projects which will provide an opportunity to work and gain experience in biotech, pharma, manufacturing, information technology, data analysis, chemistry informatics and helps in the gradual transition to full-time jobs.

Prof BS Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, welcoming enthusiastic, and eager to explore young minds, said, “IIT Hyderabad believes in career-oriented programs both at UG and PG level. These industry-oriented BTechs are one such step in this direction and have been designed to keep the future and current needs of the industry. Students who are interested in pursuing further studies or research after their BTech will have plenty of options to choose from national and international universities."

