The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, has launched the country’s first bachelor’s in technology (BTech) programme in Computational Engineering. Students who pursue BTech Computational Engineering will go through interdisciplinary training that will help them gain knowledge in high-performance computing, modelling and simulation of engineering systems and processes. They will also learn about state-of-the-art numerical methods and algorithms, process control and optimisation, data analytics, and machine learning.

IIT Hyderabad: Eligibility Criteria

The admission process in BTech Computational Engineering will be done based on IIT-JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) Advanced scores. It is the same as all other BTech programmes at IIT Hyderabad. Candidates applying for BTech in Computational Engineering should have cleared/passed class 12 or its equivalent from a recognised state or central board.

IIT Hyderabad: Course Fee

Students falling under the General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories need to pay Rs 1 lakh per semester except for the BTech 2022 batch.

Candidates from the SC/ST or PH category have been fully exempted from the tuition fees. Other than these fees, there are other additional charges which are added to the tuition fees including welfare funds, mess, and hostel fees. It is to be noted that there is no exemption on these additional charges for the students falling under the SC/ST or PH category.

IIT Hyderabad: Course Structure

The BTech course in Computational Engineering is a four-year interdisciplinary undergraduate (UG) programme that will be equally divided into eight semesters of six months each.

During the first five semesters, students will be taught and trained about numerical techniques, computer simulations, optimization, mathematical methods, the development of mathematical models, and high-performance computing among others. In the last three concluding semesters, candidates will have the option of choosing from a variety of electives. This will help them to do more specialised learning about the subject.

The electives will comprise several subjects such as advanced manufacturing, materials design, structural design, process engineering, chip design, and biomedical engineering.

IIT Hyderabad: Career Scope

This specialised programme has various career prospects. Candidates after finishing their studies in this course can choose/write experience in numerical algorithms and methods, a strong foundation in scientific computing, proficiency in computing tools and techniques, system design and simulation, and readiness for Industry 4.0 in automation of machines through cyber-physical systems and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

