IIT Hyderabad Launches Swarajability, India’s First AI Job Portal for Differently-Abled

The IIT Hyderabad has created what it claims is India’s first AI-triggered accessible job portal for persons with disabilities (PwDs). This customized job platform is named “Swarajability" and was launched by Principal Scientific Adviser to the Govt of India, Prof. K. Vijay Raghavan. It aims at connecting differently-abled people with recruiters, and trainers.

Youth are given training that is tailored to their skills and knowledge. It is a one-stop shop for organizations that want to hire persons with disabilities. Also, it supports NGOs, educational institutions, and governments in their efforts to promote diversity and inclusion, said the IIT.

There are 21 million persons with disabilities in India. About 70 per cent of them are unemployed or underemployed, said the IIT. Despite a need for skilling and job linkage, most of the existing platforms are inaccessible and not customized to the special needs of persons with disabilities. “The importance of creating this platform is if the country is to meet its demographic dividend, the most vulnerable, like youth with disabilities, should be skilled and linked to sustainable opportunities. Technology can facilitate this and ensure that no one is left behind," said IIT in an official statement.

K Vijay Raghavan Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India said that it is important to remember the age-related sub-groups of people with disabilities; children are a vulnerable group too and their disabilities should be considered. He added that critical feedback is taken on the beta version with the goal of making it a widely used platform.

The platform is developed with help from Visual Quest India as a developer and Youth4Jobs platform which bought its skilling, disability, and job linkages experience onboard. The project is funded by Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Prof. B.S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, congratulated the whole team for accomplishing this wonderful and noble endeavour in a short period. He hoped that this portal would come live soon and benefit a large section of those needing such a platform.

