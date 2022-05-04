IIT Hyderabad Launches Vagbhata Chair Professorship in Medical Devices, Diagnostics

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad in collaboration with Rajesh Mashruwala, TIBCO Software executive vice president and co-founder of CfHE, announced the Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) Vagbhata chair professorship in the area of medical devices and diagnostics to contribute toward the institute’s work in this area.

“Medical Devices and Diagnostics is one of the key areas of healthcare where a considerable gap exists in the supply of devices, trained workforce, and indigenous development. The Department of Biomedical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) has taken steps in addressing this gap through ‘Focused programs in Medical Devices, Development of Human Resources, and Promotion of start-ups for indigenous development of medical devices and innovations," claims the institute.

The Center of Excellence, established in partnership with the Medical Devices Mission Secretariat, ICMR, has enabled IITH to be one of the Hubs for technological Excellence in Medical Devices in India, claims the press release.

Thanking Rajesh on occasion, Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, said, “We envision IITH to be one of the choicest destinations for faculty and students who would like to pursue their career goals. This Chair Professorship will be a golden opportunity for bringing eminent National and International faculty and industry leaders to collaborate with the Department of Biomedical Engineering at IITH with a focused vision to strengthen this area, develop new courses and programs, and attract new faculty, visiting faculty, international grants, etc.".

“The support from Institute will cover the activities related to academics, travel, research, honorariums, and other expenses for the chair professor to visit IIT Hyderabad and engage in research and teaching activities. While talking to the public, Prof B S Murty urges the industry leaders and alumni to support similar positions that will enable the students at IITH to work closely with International Experts, Universities, Industries & Corporates," reads the press release.

