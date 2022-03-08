IIT Hyderabad Offers Fellowship in Technology with Monthly Stipend Worth Rs 60,000

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has invited applications for the third round of the Fellowship for International Research Scholars in Technology (FIRST) scheme. The fellowship for admission in June/July 2022 session offers full financial support to foreign scholars for pursuing PhD at the various departments in IIT Hyderabad.

The FIRST fellowship will be offered for a duration of four years. Selected candidates will get a monthly fellowship of Rs 60,000 along with a contingency support amount of Rs 1 lakh per year during the FIRST scheme.

Candidates can send in their application with electronic copies of the testimonials along with one reference letter through e-mail at firs.iar@iith.ac.by 5 pm of April 15. There is no application fee for the FIRST fellowship.

IIT Hyderabad FIRST fellowship: Eligibility criteria

The FIRST scheme is open only for foreign nationals with excellent academic qualifications having a master’s degree in engineering technology in the relevant disciplines with a minimum CGPA of 8.5 on a 10 point scale or equivalent. Degree from a topline university in their respective countries, research output in terms of publications/patents will be given a weightage during shortlisting.

IIT Hyderabad FIRST fellowship: How to apply

The applications for the FIRST scheme have to be sent online through e-mail by following these simple steps

Step 1: Log on to the FIRST Fellowship page on IIT Hyderabad’s website

Step 2: Download the application form by clicking on ‘Click Here’ under the Application Procedure section.

Step 3: Fill out the application form with all the required information and attach a soft copy of your passport size photograph.

Step 4: Save the document on your device.

Step 5: Send the application form through mail at first.iar@iith.ac.in by 5 pm of April 15.

The fellowship is being offered by artificial intelligence, biomedical biotechnology, chemical engineering, climate change, civil engineering, computer science engineering, electrical engineering, material science and metallurgical engineering, mechanical and aerospace engineering, chemistry, physics, mathematics, liberal arts, design, entrepreneurship, and management departments of IIT Hyderabad.

