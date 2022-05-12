IIT Hyderabad to Conduct Research to Curb Road Accidents With Maruti Suzuki

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad will be conducting research on Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication technology for in India-specific vehicles. The technology can further be utilised to curb traffic incidents and road congestion. This will be done in collaboration with Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan (SMC), and Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL).

The IITH team claimed that if drivers are educated with this technology then several road mishaps can be averted. Through this technology, drivers can receive alert of bad road conditions and cautions the driver to tread carefully ahead in the journey. Touted as first-of-its-kind five prototype, vehicles showcasing these experimental applications in the Indian context were displayed at the IIT Hyderabad campus on Wednesday.

During the event some of the scenarios that were showcased using this technology were for ambulance alerting system. As per the scenarios, if car drivers are alerted about an approaching emergency vehicle and its path through V2X communication. It helps the driver to safely plan maneuvers and make way for an emergency vehicle. The alert system will also share minute details like the distance between the vehicles on a real-time basis.

The team also claimed that the technology can also be used for wrong-way driver alerting system, pedestrian alerting system, and motorcycle alerting system. In addition, it can also be used for using, “car as a computer". The technology will enable all interested car users to share the idle computing capacity of the microprocessor in the car when it is not being used for driving, said the press release issued by the IIT Hyderabad.

These prototype vehicles, and use case scenarios were demonstrated to Munisekhar Avileli, advisor, telecom regulatory authority of India, Kishore Babu YGSC, deputy director general (Standardization-R&D-Innovation), Department of Telecommunications, government of India, V J Christopher, director (Wireless Monitoring Organisation), department of telecommunications, Government of India and Jayesh Ranjan (IAS), principal secretary, Industries & Commerce and IT, Government of Telangana.

