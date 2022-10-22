IIT Hyderabad to Set up DRDO Industry Academia-Centre of Excellence

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has collaborated with DRDO to establish DRDO Industry Academia (DIA) Center of Excellence. The DIA CoE will work on ultra high-temperature materials for hypersonic vehicles, artificial Intelligence for missile and missile defence, technologies for space application, adaptive imaging and image processing, nanoornithocopter technologies, seeker and homing technologies, and additive manufacturing.

“The currently sanctioned DIA COE will take this initiative to a higher level and enable IITH, DRDO, and industry to contribute to nation-building," stated the varsity. The DRDO cell was established in IIT Hyderabad in 2020-21, which was working as a satellite Centre for the RIC Chennai (IIT Madras Research park). The then Director of the RIC, Dr Natrajan, took the initiative to contact various defence laboratories in and around Hyderabad, collate the problem statements, and share them among IITH faculty members through the then dean (R&D) Prof Sumohana, IITH.

Thereafter, IITH faculty and several DRDO scientists came together to draft proposals to cater to the exact requirement of the defense, and many proposals in varied areas ranging from additive manufacturing to sensors design, artificial intelligence to space technologies were submitted, and 13 proposals worth of several crores were sanctioned, said the institute.

Dr Samir V Kamat, Chairman DRDO & Secretary DDR&D, exchanged MoU with Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, for setting up the DRDO Industry Academia Center of Excellence at IIT Hyderabad in the presence of Rajnath Singh during the largest Defence exhibition and conference DefExpo22, Gandhinagar on October 20.

Expressing his delight on this milestone, Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, “Country’s defence is not only the responsibility of those who fight the battle on the border but also every Indian, who can be a significant contributor in their own way. IITH is committed to serving humanity through invention & Innovation in technology; DIA-CoE is another indication of the high innovation quotient we are known for. IITH is among a few IITs that has been trusted for its capabilities and adored this unique opportunity to serve the nation profoundly."

