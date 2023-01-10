IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card Release Postponed, Check New Dates Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has postponed the release of admit cards for the IIT- JAM 2023 examinations. The authorities have now decided to release hall tickets on January 14. Earlier, the IIT JAM 2023 admit cards were scheduled to be released today, January 10. Applicants can access and download their admit cards through this website — jam.iitg.ac.in.

IIT JAM 2023 examination is slated to be conducted in two sessions on February 12. In the forenoon session, exams will be conducted for Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG), and Mathematics (MA). This will be followed by a second session featuring exams for Biotechnology (BT), Economics (EN), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH). The results will be relased on March 22.

IIT JAM 2023 admit card: How to download

Step 1- Log on to IIT JAM 2023’s official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2- On the homepage, search for the admit card link

Step 3- You will be redirected to a new page requiring you to enter login details

Step 4- Click on Submit

Step 5 - Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Download the card and take a printout for the entrance to the examination centre.

Students are advised to make sure to check the details present on their hall tickets like name, father’s name, and subject they are appearing for. Before appearing for the examination candidates can check their preparation by attempting IIT JAM 2023 mock test.

The authorities have given links for seven subjects — chemistry, geology, mathematics, biotechnology, economics, mathematical statistics, and physics. Candidates have to select the subject they want to appear for in the mock test. The portal will ask for students’ login IDs and passwords.

IIT JAM 2023 is a Computer based examination to be conducted in seven different subjects like Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH). The test comprises objective questions of three types — Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type Questions. The scores can be used by the candidates for admissions to over 2300 seats in NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, and SLIET.

