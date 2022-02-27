IIT Jodhpur Establishes Research Group on Mathematical & Computational Economics

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has established a research group for the Centre for Mathematical and Computational Economics (CMCE) under the School of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, to focus on artificial intelligence (AI) applications to economics and economic theories.

The CMCE was established in 2020 as a specialized unit of the multidisciplinary School of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. It is an interdisciplinary unit that combines knowledge across the disciplines of computer science, engineering, mathematics, and statistics. The centre aims to improve the understanding of the evolving nature of economics in the internet era.

Recently, Dr. Dweepobotee Brahma, a faculty member associated with the centre, received a scholarship worth USD 20,000 from Google India for her ongoing research projects, said the institute.

The current network of research collaborators of CMCE include faculty from IIT Delhi, IIM Bangalore, Ashoka University, Shiv Nadar University, Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata, IISER Bhopal, Maastricht University (the Netherlands), and the Western Michigan University (US), to name a few.

Some of the research projects at the Centre for Mathematical and Computational Economics IIT Jodhpur include cause and effect of socio-economic factors on various health outcomes, early warning signals of diseases that can help policymakers build screening criteria, etc by Dr Dweepobotee Brahma.

Usage of standard mathematical tools to understand how individuals make tactical decisions regarding joining networks and the overall environment in which these networks develop by Dr Ruhi Sonal.

Implications of a minor change in the opinions of an individual on the collective group decision. He is also working on generalizing existing special-case solutions in preference aggregation problems by Dr Abhinaba Lahiri.

Key research areas at CMCE include Game Theory, Mechanism Design, Market Design and Auctions, Social Choice, Decision theory, Network Economics, Experimental Economics, and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning techniques to economic problems.

“Economics, through integration of data science, AI and computational techniques, have become more enabled for quantitative analysis of economies and behaviour and interactions of economic agents. This new CoE at IIT Jodhpur will deeply engage itself into knowledge generation and capacity building programmes in this area leading to new models of financial transactions, negotiations and market analysis. In the age of digital economy, this CoE, being unique in the country, will definitely make a significant impact in the country’s economic growth and policy outcomes." - Prof. Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur.

