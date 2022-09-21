IIT Jodhpur Launches 4-year BS Courses in Chemistry & Physics With Specializations

To cater to the growing need and demand for modern technologies, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur will launch engineering-linked four-year BS programs in Chemistry and Physics with specialization.

IIT Jodhpur will also provide the B.S. students with an opportunity to convert their 4-year B.S. program for 5-year B.S.- M.Tech dual degree program with respective specializations.

In addition, the programme offers to pursue an entrepreneurial path leading to science-based engineering innovations. Aligning with the National Education Policy 2020, the course offers flexibility of opting for different specializations.

The Institute claims, it will impart fundamental knowledge in basic science and engineering in the first year. In the second and third years, the students will undergo comprehensive theoretical and experimental courses in advanced concepts of Chemistry and Physics in the respective programmes, and in the final year, these programs will enable the students to specialize in a focused area in the forefront of science.

Highlighting the unique aspects of the new 4-year B.S. programs, Prof. Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur, said, “Research in Basic sciences is driving the frontier of technology. Quantum technology, Sustainable materials, Terahertz technology, Gene Therapy, and Green Energy are some examples of science driving technology innovations. It’s time to rethink the basic science programmes, making them foundational for emerging technologies. New BS programmes of IIT Jodhpur have been launched with this motivation. We expect our B.S. graduates to get involved in application-directed basic research, creating breakthrough technologies for new age industries."

Bachelor of Science in Chemistry is well-designed for the graduating students, with ample application opportunities in diverse areas, including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, materials and devices, energy, healthcare and environment, the IIT said in an official statement.

Bachelor of Science in Physics aims at imparting theoretical foundations and practical skills in fundamental and applied physics with the understanding of interdisciplinary subjects through theory, computation, and hands-on training. The graduates of this program will have career opportunities in diverse areas, including Green Energy and Sustainable Energy Materials, Photonics and Terahertz Technology/Communications, Quantum Technology and Communications, Quantum Open Systems, Flexible Electronics, Multifunctional Materials and Devices, Smart Energy for smart cities and Smart Healthcare, claims the institute.

