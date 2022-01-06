IIT Jodhpur Launches 'Centre of Excellence' to Work on Advanced Healthcare

The IIT Jodhpur Technology Park launched the Johari Centre of Excellence (CoE) to work towards developing advanced healthcare technologies. This Centre of Excellence aims at developing accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare devices at a higher pace and scale to meet the global demand, claimed the institute.

This Centre of Excellence will lead to the development of products which have originated from India, the entire IP and the manufacturing capability will also be with India, said the IIT. The centre is set-up in collaboration with Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd. (JDHL) - a global medtech company with over 40 years of expertise in medical devices manufacturing.

During the launch, Satyendra Johari, CEO & founder, Johari Digital (JDHL), said, “This collaboration is a win-win situation for both JDHL and IIT Jodhpur. It will enable core research into innovations for world-class product development in the country. Commercialization with complete quality control needs a lot of effort in research and development. Johari Digital can play an important role to bridge this gap."

Meanwhile, Prof Santanu Chaudhury, director, IIT Jodhpur, said, “There are several emerging technologies coming up at IIT Jodhpur potentially in different spaces. Some of these technologies are in the space of electronics as well as mechanical applications where joining hands with Johari will bring a set of products through this collaboration which will be conceptualized, indigenously developed and engineered so as to bring up products of Indian origin."

Nisha Johari, co-founder, Johari Digital, shared, “Such a Centre of Excellence will give budding engineers the opportunity to get absorbed for world-class product development within the country. It can help stop the brain drain from premium institutes like IIT and we look forward to a great future through this venture."

