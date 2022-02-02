IIT Jodhpur Launches Cyber Security Certificate Course for School-Going Kids

WhizHack Technologies, in partnership with IIT Jodhpur TISC (Technology Innovation and Start-up Centre), has launched India’s first multi-leveled teenager program that is curated to make teenagers learn about cyber security.

The first level for the course is Cyber Ninja awareness program where kids learn about cyber hygiene and opportunities, level-2 Cyber Samurai is especially designed to pave students’ career paths, and the final level – Cyber Guru Advanced program is the complete learning program that makes the kids industry-ready.

The three-tiered training will have self-paced modules, complemented by live mentoring and doubt clearing sessions by the industry experts in addition to access to live simulations labs to provide hands-down experience to the kids.

After the completion of first tier, students will receive a certificate of completion from WhizHack Technologies, while those kids who ace Cyber Samurai and Cyber Guru will be awarded by the certification from IIT-J TISC.

The program is an initiative to introduce cyber security training at the school level for the betterment of children’s future and the society as the dependency on the digital space is even expanding.

“India needs to create mass scale ecosystem of young cyber defenders and WhizHack& IITJ TISC endeavour is to build a sustainable & self-reliant digitally secure India. We want teenagers to work on gamified cybersecurity challenges based around cracking codes, finding and fixing security flaws and dissecting digital trails left behind by criminals, all as part of a game. Through these programs, young people will learn the concepts and ideas that real agents use when dealing with real cyberattacks and lay the foundation for their bright future in this flourishing industry," said Kaushik Ray, co-founder, and COO of WhizHack Technologies.

