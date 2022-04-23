IIT Jodhpur PG Admissions Deadline Extended till May 8

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has extended the application deadline for the master’s programme. The last date for applying to the institute’s MTech programme is on May 5 whereas the deadline for MTech-PhD and MSc in digital humanities is May 8. Candidates interested in applying can do so on the official website at iitj.ac.in.

IIT Jodhpur PG Admissions: Eligibility criteria

MTech/MTech-PhD: As per the official notice, a bachelor’s degree in engineering or science (four-year programme) or a master’s degree in science, MCA, pharmacy, medical sciences, agricultural sciences, or a similar discipline is required. A minimum of 60 per cent marks for general and OBC category candidates while 55 per cent for SC, ST and PwD category in aggregate is required.

Alternatively, a minimum CGPA of 6.0 for general and OBC category or 5.5 for SC, ST and PD category on the scale of 10 along with corresponding proportional requirements when the scales are other than on 10 or a first-class as specified by the university. The candidates from the CFTI having CGPA/CPI more than 8 will be given preference.

MSc in digital humanities: The candidate must hold a graduate degree in one of the humanities, social sciences, or basic sciences. Notably, the marks acquired in the qualifying degree must be at least 60 per cent or 6.0/10 on the Cumulative Performance Index (CPI) or Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA).

IIT Jodhpur PG Admissions: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of IIT Jodhpur

Step 2: Then, navigate the ‘academics section’ on the homepage.

Step 3: After that, scroll down to ‘admissions’ and choose your programme.

Step 4: Next, click on the “apply online" option and you’ll be redirected to a new registration page.

Step 5: Fill in your details and submit the form now.

Step 6: It would be beneficial to take out a printout for future reference.

IIT Jodhpur PG Admissions: Application fees

While completing the application form, the processing fee is Rs 300 for general and OBC applicants and Rs 150 for SC, ST, and PWD applicants.

For full-time candidates having a valid GATE score, they will get financial support as per MHRD notified rate. A full-time student with a valid GATE score can also get financial support from sponsored research project funded by an industry or a government agency at a rate equivalent to or higher than MHRD stipulated rate, the notice added.

