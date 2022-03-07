IIT Jodhpur, Rajasthan Govt Jointly Set up AIOT Ecosystem, to Support Startups in Emerging Field

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur will be establishing a joint venture on Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIOT) systems and technology development. AIOT systems will be designed, developed, prototyped, tested, and produced at the Technology Park of IIT Jodhpur.

“The proposed ecosystem complements the Government of India’s recently announced Semiconductor Mission as well as local policies in Rajasthan," says IIT Jodhpur. It will facilitate the creation of AIOT technologies by start-ups, MSME, faculty, and students in a wide range of applications including industry 4.0, water, healthcare, agriculture, transportation, infrastructure, energy, environment, surveillance and security.

Also read| IIT Jodhpur Launches ‘Centre of Excellence’ to Work on Advanced Healthcare

Advertisement

The institute has signed an MoU with the Jodhpur City Knowledge and Innovation Foundation (JCKIF) and RajCOMP Info Services Ltd. (RISL), a Government of Rajasthan undertakingto establish the joint venture.

Signing the agreement, Prof Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur, said, “Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) is the new-age technology that is transforming healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and all industrial domains. The AIOT Innovation Hub at IIT Jodhpur will provide an impetus to the growth of this industry in Rajasthan as well as India. This is aligned with the Semiconductor Mission of the Government of India."

Dr G S Toteja, CEO, Jodhpur City Knowledge and Innovation Foundation, said, “With AIoT, healthcare organizations can enhance the performance of human cognitive tasks such as diagnostics or therapeutics, supporting clinicians in treating diseases. The technology will be of immense use in healthcare delivery, particularly in periphery health systems."

Read| IIT Jodhpur Collaborates with Rajasthan Solar Association to Set up Centre of Excellence for Renewable Energy

Sandesh Nayak, IAS, Commissioner & Joint Secretary, DoITC Rajasthan and Managing Director, RajCOMP Info Services Ltd said, “The joint venture will prove to be a milestone in the development of the state. The combination of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IOT) can be utilized in the better implementation of public welfare projects across various sectors. It will be beneficial for the start-up ecosystem in Rajasthan as well."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.