IIT Kanpur Begins Admission For eMasters Programme in Quantitative Finance, Risk Management

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has invited applications for admission into its eMasters programme in quantitative finance and risk management. Candidates can apply online through the official website of IIT Kanpur — emasters.iitk.ac.in. The last date to apply is June 30.

The eMasters programme has 10 core modules and two projects. The modules include foundations of economics and finance, quantitative methods in R and python, security analysis and portfolio management, and machine learning in financial modeling among others.

The learning format of the degree programme consists of final module-level exams, options visits to the IIT Kanpur campus, weekly access to recorded videos and reading materials, and live interactive sessions with faculty and teaching assistants. The eMasters programme will be delivered on iPearl.ai.

IIT Kanpur eMasters Programme: Eligibility Criteria

In order to apply for the programme, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree (4 years program) or a master’s degree in the relevant discipline with at least 55 per cent marks or 5.5/10 CPI (Cumulative Performance Index). In addition, candidates also must have two years of experience. Those who are not currently employed can also apply for the degree programme.

IIT Kanpur eMasters Programme: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT Kanpur

Step 2: Register using your mobile number

Step 3: Enter all the details and fill out the application form

Step 4: Proceed to pay the application fee

Step 5: Submit the application form and save a copy for future reference

IIT Kanpur eMasters Programme: Application fee

Candidates have to pay Rs 1,500 at the time of filling of the application form. If selected, candidates will be required to pay Rs 40,000 as a programme registration fee within 1 week of selection to block their seat.

IIT Kanpur eMasters Programme: Selection Process

The selection procedure involves reviewing of candidate’s application form followed by a selection test and interview. On successful completion of the programme, candidates will be awarded an eMasters degree from IIT Kanpur. Besides, the institute also offers an eMasters degree programme in communication systems.

