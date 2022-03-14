IIT Kanpur-incubated Company Develops Automatic Composting Machine

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur incubated company — Agnys Waste Management Pvt Ltd has developed an automatic composting machine known as BHOOMI, which stands for Bio-composting of Horticulture and Organic waste into Manure Indigenously. The device is equipped with advanced features like carbon filters, shredders, air pumps, solar panels, which systematically convert waste into manure in 10-20 days. The process is more convenient and rapid than the conventional technologies.

The device follows a step-wise simplistic process where at first the organic waste goes through the hopper and the inbuilt shredder cuts it into small and uniform pieces. The finely cut waste then enters into the main body of the machine which contains a unique bacterial solution to initiate the composting process.

A mixer and air pumps are installed inside to enhance its speed so that the composting is done faster. Temperature and humidity sensors are also installed to regularly measure the day-to-day process. After the temperature stabilizes, the compost can be collected for use.

“Proper waste management has always been a very pertinent and crucial issue, especially in urban areas. It has direct implications for the ever-growing concern for Climate Change. At IIT Kanpur, we resolve to work for sustainability and other key areas of environmental conservation. This is a prime step in this regard and I congratulate the whole team for developing BHOOMI. I believe this device would be a boon for treating organic waste and would contribute significantly towards the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives," said Prof Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur.

The decentralized composting device can easily be installed at any bulk waste generator like apartments, hotels, hostels, institutions, etc. It is easily operable and can be very apt in mitigating organic waste and also contributing towards the concept of smart cities. The advanced features of the product like carbon filters, shredders, air pumps, solar panels, make it more efficient than the currently available products in the market. The efficient and cost-effective design makes it 20-30 per cent cheaper than the rest, as well, the institute added.

