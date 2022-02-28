IIT Kanpur Incubates Startup to Build Search Engine for Predictive Policing, Crime Mapping

IIT Kanpur’s Artificial Intelligence and Innovation-Driven Entrepreneurship (AIIDE) - Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Noida has incubated Lucknow-based think tank Future Crime Research Foundation (FCRF), which is working to develop a first-of-its-kind AI-powered big data search engine to help in policing.

The search engine aims to smoothen the investigation and policing process. It will integrate the data from all the key stakeholders to create a search engine, which will help in predictive policing, crime mapping and analysis.

The search will help in crime mapping, crime pattern analysis, behavioral study, crime prediction, future strategy, synergy of crucial data, integrated database, Real Time Action, darkweb and social media analysis, identifying defaulters and geo special intelligence.

“Frauds and crime are one of the main social issues, Shashank Shekhar - CEO of Future Crime Research Foundation is developing methods of predictive policing using AI, now we can understand crime better and solve them faster. We are committed to promote AI startups in UP, I am thankful to GoUP for their support for Center of AI at Noida," said Dr Nikhil Agarwal, CEO – IIT Kanpur (FIRST, AIIDE and C3i Hub).

A huge amount of crime data is available to the government in the form of case files, FIR, charge sheets, seizure memos, conviction memos, arrest memos, crime (case/incident) data, criminals’ data, the data from the police stations records rooms and citizen complaint information, says the institute.

Apart from data available with the Central and state agencies, mammoth data available with banking, BFSI, ISP, telecom, transport and other crucial bodies goes unused. Internet is new goldmine of data, darkweb, social media and other open source platforms is full of data resources which is unexplored territory, it adds.

The FCRF is building a platform where data of all the vital organizations and institutions are linked. With the click of a button they will be able to find complete details which will help in the investigation.

“We will collect all necessary data from many sources and create a single platform that can execute data analysis utilizing regression models, data mining, and artificial intelligence, as well as providing insights into the crime pattern that is unique to a given region," said Shashank Shekhar, Co-Founder, FCRF.

“AIIDE Centre of Excellence will incubate startups from diverse sectors including those leveraging AI/ML for policing and crime prevention, healthcare, education, logistics and various others," said Ankit Saxena, Senior Manager, AIIDE Centre of Excellence and FIRST IIT Kanpur.

