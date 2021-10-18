IIT Kanpur Invites Application for 95 Posts, Here's How to Apply

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has notified recruitment for 95 vacancies for different posts including assistant registrar, Hindi officer, students’ counsellor, junior technician, junior technical superintendent, physical training instructor, junior assistant, driver and other posts. The application forms are being accepted online on the official website of the institute, iitk.ac.in, and candidates can apply till November 16.

Candidates must ensure that they meet all the eligibility criteria prescribed according to the posts. Each post has different eligibility criteria. The selection process also varies as per the post.

Those willing to apply for the post of Hindi officer should have completed their Master or equivalent degree in Hindi with English as a subject or vice versa from a recognized University. It must be noted that the candidates with a degree or diploma in Translation from Hindi to English or vice versa would be preferred. For the post of Assistant Registrar, a masters degree with at least 55% marks along with a minimum of 8 years of work experience in a relevant field is required.

>IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Candidates can apply for one or more posts in accordance with the eligibility criteria.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT Kanpur at iitk.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the recruitment tab and click on the link for Advt No 1/2021.

Step 3: Next, register yourself with a valid mail id, mobile number and other details to generate a user id and password.

Step 4: Next, proceed to fill in the online application, select the postcode and fill in the required details.

Step 5: Upload the required documents in jpg or pdf format and pay the application fee of Rs 250 or Rs 500 depending on the post.

Step 6: Once submitted, download and keep a printout of the application form for future reference.

The selection process would comprise a written test or presentation in front of an expert panel for the post of Hindi officer, student’s counsellor, deputy registrar, and assistant registrar. The qualified candidates will be further called for an interview. However, for other posts, candidates will only be required to appear for a written test or skill test as per the job requirement.

