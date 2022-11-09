IIT Kanpur is inviting applications for eMasters degree in Communication Systems to help make India’s Communication Systems, including 5G, robust. For the next batch starting in January 2023, the applications close on 12th November 2022. This executive-friendly program does not require a GATE score to apply and comes with a flexible completion deadline of one to three years.

The program will train professionals in equipment and device technology that aid in delivering expertise in voice, data, and multimedia information. To meet the various industry needs, professionals will also be trained in designing, operating, installing, and practicing communication systems based on 5G, 6G, and edge computing. The program will go beyond 5G and provide an in-depth understanding of technology disruption.

The program has a 60-credit, 12-module industry-focused curriculum. It gives learners access to the IIT Kanpur placement cell, incubation cell, and alumni network, leading to successful career advancement and networking experience. The immersive learning format also allows professionals to visit the IIT Kanpur campus to meet the faculty and network with experienced professionals.

Unlike most other diploma or professional courses, the eMasters degree program at IIT Kanpur also gives formal Senate-approved degrees at the convocation. It has successfully completed two cycles of enrolments earlier.

The eMasters degree program designed by the Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Kanpur, aims to fulfill the requirements of the Communication Systems sector in India. Faculty and researchers from IIT Kanpur share knowledge through weekend-only live interactive classes coupled with self-paced learning.

Professionals who can design, build, and deploy modern digital communication systems would have an edge in India’s digital transformation journey. It is to address this need and to assist working professionals in upskilling themselves, IIT Kanpur is offering a eMasters degree in Communication Systems.

The rapid changes in modern digital communication systems have created a dire need for a highly skilled workforce across the globe. With the 5G launch in India and work on 6G ongoing, the communication systems sector is seeing an uptick for skilled resources. With the advent of Industry 4.0 and with the Central Government’s emphasis on developing more localized use cases for 5G, India would require skilled professionals who are well-equipped in communication and allied technologies.

With India’s sprint as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and with a robust software industry taking lead, 5G is set to bring in paradigm shifts across sectors. There has already been various disruptive changes across sectors with 4G, and mobile broadband strengthening its root in the market by providing seamless facilities for healthcare services, remote working, e-commerce, education, etc. 5G will go beyond just faster downloads, and would usher in the concepts of ‘connected homes,’ ‘connected clinics’ etc., that will change the way we live.

Government estimates suggests that the 5G sector in India is expected to increase at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4%, between 2020 and 2025, and with the 5G rollout, the revenues of the telecom industry are expected to be at a CAGR of 10.1% between 2023 and 2025. This will surely open up more avenues in the job sector, but a report by Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) suggests that there is a supply-demand gap of 28% in India’s telecom sector and 21.1% for tech talent as of 2022.

IIT Kanpur’s eMasters degree program in Communication Systems is curated to fill such dire gaps and to upskill the existing workforce. IIT Kanpur is already part of the multi-institutional project funded by Department of Telecommunications to develop India’s Indigenous 5G Test Bed. An IIT Kanpur team led by Prof Rohit Budhiraja developed the Baseband Unit (BBU) of the 5G NR base station. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently mentioned about IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras’ joint showcase on 5G Technologies at IInvenTiv 2022, the first all-IITs R&D Fair held at IIT Delhi, in his Mann ki Baat.

