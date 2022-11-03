IIT Kanpur Invites Applications for eMasters in Cyber Security

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is offering an eMasters degree programme on Cyber Security for working professionals. Developed by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Kanpur, this executive-friendly programme is taught by faculty and researchers from IIT Kanpur.

Working professionals have the flexibility to complete the 60-credit 12-module industry-focused curriculum between 1-3 years. The selection into this program is based on one’s academic and professional background. Therefore, GATE score is not required.

With the threat landscape expanding, the necessity for more skilled professionals is also becoming a priority, claims the IIT.

“The eMasters degree program from IIT Kanpur comes in to assist professionals build capabilities for an evolving and volatile threat environment. It will thoroughly train professionals in the methods and technologies of Cyber Security. Professionals and cyber security enthusiasts will also become well-versed with the latest concepts to effectively manoeuver through the changing scenarios of the field. The well-researched real-world curriculum includes detailed modules on cryptography, machine learning, IoT security from nascent to advanced stages, to name a few," the IIT said in an official statement.

Dr. Manindra Agarwal, Professor at Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Kanpur, said “Over 85 participants of Batch 1 are reaping great benefits as this futuristic program prepares them for the challenges of tomorrow. The participants gain theoretical knowledge along with a hands-on experience of tools and technologies, which when put into practice helps mitigate upcoming risks with utmost expertise and vigor. This unique eMasters degree offers experienced professionals a chance to hone their skills from a premium institution like IIT Kanpur without pausing their respective careers. This one-of-a-kind program enables them to stay ahead of the competition with future-proof training."

The program offers a high-impact format with weekend-only live interactive classes coupled with self-paced learning. The program offers a credits transfer facility where a waiver of up to 60 credits can be transferred for higher education (MTech/PhD) at IIT Kanpur.

Participants get access to the IIT Kanpur placement cell, incubation cell, and alumni network, making it a unique career advancement and networking experience. The immersive learning experience makes professionals garner world-class Cybersecurity expertise.

Depending on the prevailing situations, the program plans to offer a campus visit to IIT Kanpur, which would open varied scopes of interactions between professionals, and eminent faculty from different fields.

“Unlike most other diploma or professional courses, the eMasters degree program at IIT Kanpur also gives formal Senate-approved degrees at the convocation. After a successful stint of Batch 1, the applications for Batch 2 starting in January 2023, are closing on 12th November 2022," said the IIT.

