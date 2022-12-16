IIT Kanpur Invites Applications for Hackathon With Upto Rs 18 Lakhs at Stake

Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre, the technology business incubator of IIT Kanpur, is inviting applications for Hack & Reboot 2.0, a national level Hackathon conducted annually with the aim of creating opportunities for young budding engineering students, innovators, startups to showcase their creative thinking and innovations for the betterment of the society. The application window for Hack & Reboot 2.0 will be open till 18th December 2022.

The event provides a platform for students, innovators, startups to interact with innovators of SIIC and experts who have distinguished themselves with contributions in Engineering R&D, Industry and Academia.

Hack & Reboot 2.0 is being organized under the TIDE 2.0 scheme by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) launched to support technology startups working in emerging technologies through financial and technical support. A prototyping fund will be awarded to the selected solutions in the Healthcare and Clean Energy domains, under the TIDE 2.0 program.

Advertisement

Read | upGrad May Lay off Hundreds of Employees in Days to Come, Company Denies

The Hackathon provides a platform to find new-age sustainable solutions across key domains. This is an intense competition with a time constraint where participants collaborate to develop prototypes to address a specific problem statement.

The Hackathon offers customised hand-holding and problem-resolving portfolio support, access to IIT Kanpur infrastructure and mentorship, follow-up funding opportunities and industry connections and opportunity for physical incubation at SIIC, IIT Kanpur. The participants can identify their own problem statements or choose one of the proposed problem statements listed on SIIC’s webpage. The Pitch presentation round will be hosted at IIT Kanpur’s Outreach Centre, Noida.

Read all the Latest Education News here