IIT Kanpur Launches MTech Courses in Unmanned Aerial Systems Engineering, Cognitive Systems

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has approved two new MTech programmes — Unmanned Aerial Systems Engineering and Cognitive Systems. As per the institute, it is the first in India to offer a dedicated MTech programme in drone technology, while the programme on cognitive systems is also being launched as the first of its kind in the country. The programmes will be effective from the next academic session.

The MTech programme in Unmanned Aerial Systems Engineering will provide students with the opportunity to specialise in areas such as the Design and Aeromechanics of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and the Autonomy of UAV. While the MTech programme in Cognitive Systems will cater to the study and application of cognitive principles in domains such as Human-computer interaction (HCI), Natural language processing (NLP), and Translational Neuroscience, among others, IIT Kanpur said. The curriculum would consist of courses introducing students to the fundamentals of cognitive science, empirical methodologies, and modelling.

Regarding the launch of the new MTech programmes, the director of IIT Kanpur, Prof Abhay Karandikar, said, “We are proud to announce the launch of these two new MTech programmes at IIT Kanpur, which will provide unique opportunities for our students to pursue cutting-edge research and development in emerging fields. Our new MTech programme in Unmanned Aerial Systems Engineering will equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to become leaders in the field of drone technology, which has numerous applications in fields such as agriculture, transportation, and defense. This programme is in line with MeitY’s nationwide initiative on capacity building for drone technology with focused interdisciplinary collaboration across various academic institutions, training centres and skilling bodies."

Advertisement

Prof Karandikar further added, “The launch of the MTech programme in Cognitive Systems is the first-of-its-kind and will help students acquire a deeper understanding of the human mind and brain and apply cognitive principles in domains such as human-computer interaction, education, and neuroscience. This programme is designed to bridge the gap between basic research and applications, and we are confident that our students will be well-prepared to meet the challenges of the industry and society."

Read all the Latest Education News here