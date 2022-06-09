IIT Kanpur Launches Online PG Certificate Course in Blockchain, JEE, GATE Not Required

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has invited applications for admission into its Professional Certificate Program in Blockchain. The next cohort of the program will commence on June 9. Candidates can apply through the simplilearn website.

As part of this program, candidates will have the opportunity to learn the fundamentals and technical and functional aspects needed to build any blockchain solution. The course offers a learning experience with real-world blockchain applications in healthcare, fintech, supply chain management, among others, claims the institute.

The blockchain program will be conducted in online mode. The duration is of the Program is four months with 5 to 10 hours of teaching every week. The program induction will be held on June 9 while regular classes will be conducted from June 25 to September 18, added the institute.

IIT Kanpur Certificate Course in blockchain: Selection process

The application will be reviewed by an admission panel following which suitable candidates will be shortlisted. Successful candidates will be given an offer of admission and they will be able to start their course after paying the admission fee. On completion of the course, candidates will get an IIT Kanpur certificate.

IIT Kanpur Certificate Course in blockchain: Eligibility criteria

In order to be eligible to apply for the course, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree with an average of 50 percent marks or higher. Candidates with basic understanding of Java computer language and mathematics will be preferred.

IIT Kanpur Certificate Course in blockchain: How to apply?

Step – 1 Visit the website of simplilearn and search for ‘Professional Certificate Program in Blockchain’, IIT Kanpur.

Step – 2 Fill the necessary details in the application form.

Step – 3 Submit the application form and save it

During the course, students will get to use best tools and techniques in the industry. They will also get to build smart contracts, create transactions, fabricode, and bitcoin wallets. The course will cover concepts like Hyperledger, Ethereum, Ripple and Multichain blockchain platforms. One will also get to learn setting up a private blockchain network using Hyperledger Composer and deploy smart contracts on Ethereum.

The skills to be taught in the program include Bitcoin, Distributed ledger, Consensus, Transactions, Cryptography and Cryptocurrency, Ethereum Blockchain, Networks, Work flows, and Hyperledger.

