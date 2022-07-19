IIT Kanpur Launches Second Batch of Start-ups on Cyber Security, Aims at Incubating 125 Startups in 5 years

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur’s technology innovation hub, C3iHub, has launched the second cohort of 14 startups under the startup incubation programme at an event held on July 16. The cohort will work with cyber-security startups. The startups were chosen from UAV security, blockchain, intrusion detection, and cyber physical system.

The mission is to address cyber security issues in cyber-physical systems like critical infrastructures, automotives, and unmanned aerial vehicles (drones). The main objectives of C3iHub include developing critical infrastructure security products and services and fostering the next generation of cyber security entrepreneurs, IIT Kanpur said.

“C3iHub has taken up the challenge to launch 125 startups in 5 years in critical cyber security areas associated with cyber physical systems. So far, 30 startups have been launched in the 1st and 2nd cohort, and invitation for 3rd cohort application has already been floated," said Prof Manindra Agrawal, Project Director, C3iHub .

C3iHub offers a seed grant of Rs 10 lakhs to incubated startups, and Rs 50,000 per month for one founder for two years, resulting in an initial investment of Rs 22 lakhs, the IIT said. The organisation anticipates that at least 20 per cent of the startups will succeed after two years of incubation. C3iHub offers additional funding and connects startups with investors and companies to help them raise funding. Over the past two years, through these startups, the hub has been able to create around 230 job opportunities, IIT Kanpur added.

“Cyber security is a very crucial field for national security. At IIT Kanpur, we are relentlessly working towards developing critical cyber security solutions. I am glad to see that several startups incubated with C3iHub from the first cohort have already developed deployable security solutions and products that are making significant impact. I am confident that the second cohort will also bring in significant change in cyber security in India and will make India self-reliant in near future," said Prof Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur.

As part of India’s growing cyber security system, C3iHub was founded under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) in 2020. The selection process for the first cohort of startups and the official launch of the first cohort happened in 2021, IIT Kanpur added.

