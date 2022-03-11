IIT Kanpur Professor Becomes First Indian to be Selected as Fellow at US Combustion Institute

Professor Avinash Kumar Agarwal of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has become the first Indian to be selected as a fellow in the Combustion Institute in the United States of America. The news of the selection of Professor Avinash was shared by Abhay Karandikar, the director of IIT Kanpur, through his Twitter handle.

Taking to his Twitter feed, Abhay shared a photo with a congratulation note for Professor Avinash. In his tweet, he wrote, “I am delighted to share that Prof. Avinash Kumar Agarwal of the Department of Mechanical Engineering has been elected as a Fellow of the Combustion Institute (CI), USA. He is the first Indian to be selected as a fellow to the Combustion Institute."

Creating a tweet thread, he further threw light upon the qualifications of Professor Avinash and told everyone about the Institute. He wrote that Professor Avinash has expertise in the field of combustion. He is well-known for conducting studies on the topics such as internal combustion engines, emissions, alternate fuels and low-temperature combustion.

The professor is the recipient of several honours and awards. Professor Avinash has Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology, J C Bose Fellowship, and he was elected Fellow of the American Association for Advancement of Science (AAAS).

Professor Avinash has been teaching in the Department of Mechanical Engineering since 2001. He served as an assistant professor for seven years and then got promoted to associate professor. He received the title of professor in 2012. Earlier, Professor Avinash also served as Post-Doctoral Research Fellow at Engine Research Center, the University of Wisconsin for two years from 1999 to 2001.

Combustion Institute was established in 1954 and has its headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. The institute is known for conducting and promoting research in the area of combustion science.

