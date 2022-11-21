If you want to do an apprenticeship at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, then there is a great opportunity. IIT Kanpur has invited applications for the Graduate Apprentice posts. The application process for this is starting today, November 21.

Candidates who are willing to apply for these posts will have to visit the official website portal.mhrdnats.gov.in. Candidates applying should note that December 4 is the last date for applying. The details of the vacancy are given below:

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022: Vacancy

A total of 12 posts will be filled through this recruitment.

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Graduate in Library Science / Library & Information Science / Documentation with at least 60 per cent marks.

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website portal.mhrdnats.gov.in.

Step 2: Register yourself after visiting the website in the second step.

step 3: After registering, fill out the form by filling in all the details.

Step 4: After that, submit the form.

Step 5: Finally take a printout of the application form for future use.

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022: Stipend

Candidates will get a stipend of Rs 9000 per month during graduate apprenticeship.

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Application starts - 21 November 21

Last date of application - December 4

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022: Terms and Conditions

- The apprenticeship’s tenure is for 12 months, from the joining date.

- Apprenticeship is purely temporary and will not be regularized for a permanent position after the completion of training.

- Any change in stipend by NATS shall be applicable only after approval of the competent authority of IIT Kanpur.

- No accommodation will be provided by the institute during the training period.

- Candidate should not a) have undergone training under the Act previously or b) have work experience of 1 year or more.

The objective of the training program is to develop knowledge and skills in the principles, practices, and techniques of library science. The trainees are required to perform various library tasks under the supervision of senior and experienced professionals, in shift and round-the-clock duty.

