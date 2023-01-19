IIT Kanpur Signs Joint Doctoral Degree With University of Alberta

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) and University of Alberta, Canada signed an agreement for a joint degree program (JDP) and research collaborations on January 18, at IIT Kanpur. The agreement between the two universities paves the way for doctoral students at either university to participate in the joint degree program and conduct research at the

partner university. The agreement will also foster research collaborations between faculty members of the two universities on energy materials, systems and technologies needed towards clean energy transition.

The agreement was signed by IIT Kanpur Director Prof. Abhay Karandikar, and

Advertisement

Prof. Dhirendra Katti, Dean of International Relations from IIT Kanpur, and Prof.

William Flanagan, President and Vice-Chancellor and Dr. Cen Huang, Vice-

Provost and Associate Vice-President (International) from the University of Alberta. Prof. Andre McDonald, Associate Vice President (Strategic Research Initiatives and Performance); Dr. Amit Kumar, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering; and Dr. John Bell, International Research Office, Office of the Vice President (Research and Innovation) from the University of Alberta were also present at the signing ceremony. From IIT Kanpur, Prof. AR Harish, Dean of R&D; Prof. Kantesh Balani, Dean of Resources & Alumni; Prof. Shalabh, Dean, Academic Affairs and Prof. Ashish Garg, Head, Department of Sustainable Energy Engineering were also present.

The agreement sets out guidelines for faculty from the two universities to jointly

supervise a doctoral student and will give admitted students a chance to conduct

research and visit the partner university for a period of one year or more. The joint doctoral program will provide students with the opportunity to work with world- renowned faculty at both institutions in key research areas of mutual interest and will allow them to gain valuable experience while pursuing their doctoral studies. IIT Kanpur will also collaborate with the University of Alberta in the Joint Research Innovation Network with a focus on developing new, renewable, and efficient energy materials, systems, and technologies for the clean energy transition to address climate issues.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director IIT Kanpur, said, “We are excited to partner

Advertisement

with the University of Alberta on this joint doctoral program. This agreement will

provide the students with unique opportunities to work with leading researchers in their respective fields and will help to foster collaboration between our institutions.

This is another significant addition to the growing collaborative R&D ecosystem at IIT Kanpur. The agreement will allow us to share expertise and resources and will help to advance research in key areas of mutual interest."

The delegation from the University of Alberta also interacted with the faculty

Advertisement

members from IIT Kanpur working in the area of energy and discussed the possible areas of collaboration in the field of energy. The delegation also visited the Department of Sustainable Energy Engineering facilities such as PG Energy Lab, Battery Fabrication Lab as well as other facilities such as Smart Grid Center and Solar Energy Research Park.

Read all the Latest Education News here