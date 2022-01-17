IIT Kanpur to Introduce Bachelor of Design from Next Year

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has set up a department of design. The institute has now converted its interdisciplinary programme in design into a full-fledged department, director Abhay Karandikar informed. With the establishment of the department of design, a Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme will be introduced from next year. The interdisciplinary design programme (MDes and PhD) was established 20 years ago.

The department will encourage creativity, innovation, craftsmanship, and personal expression leading to the evolution of products and services in engineering, design, and visual communications, the director added.

“A long overdue step! We have converted the interdisciplinary program in Design into a full-fledged Department of Design in a meeting of Board of Governors on January 12, 2022 (based on the recommendations by the Academic Senate)," Karandikar tweeted.

The department further plans to collaborate with international design schools and is in line with NEP 2020, he said. The department will be led by Professor Nachiketa Tiwari, who is the current head of the design programme.

Apart from the department of design, IIT Kanpur has also approved the setting up of another in space science and astronomy on the recommendations of the academic senate. The institute claims it is the first-of-its-kind department in the country to “bring together engineers, astronomers, and planetary scientists to meet the growing requirement of education and research in some vital areas of space research."

The space science and astronomy department will offer masters and PhD degree programmes. The department will focus on instrumentation engineering, space robotics, and data analytics and establish partnerships with ISRO as well as other space industries and startups for R&D and capacity building, added Karandikar.

The department aims to answer some important questions in the field of space science as well as make significant contributions towards enriching the theoretical and inquisitive narrative developing around the solar system, the director said.

IIT Kanpur will also set up a school of medical research and technology, statistics and data sciences as well as e-Masters degrees. “I believe recent new initiatives started @IITKanpur (four new departments, BS & BS-MS in Statistics & Data Science, e-Masters degrees, Technopark, upcoming School of Medical Research & Technology, among others) will take our #research & #innovation to the next level," Karandikar tweeted.

