Indian Angel Network (IAN) and IIT Kanpur, through its technology business incubator, Startup Incubation & Innovation Centre (SIIC), have come together to launch the “IAN - IIT Kanpur Future Tech Accelerator Programme". The Accelerator Programme was launched on January 16 at IIT Kanpur’s Outreach Centre, in Noida.

The eight shortlisted startups are: Yantram Medtech, Arthavedika Tech, ProPlant, Workers Union Support, Secure Blink, Starwinglobal Era, Arishti Info Labs, and Cyber Nexa.

It is a 4-6 month long structured programme that will onboard the shortlisted cohort of eight startups to offer one-on-one mentoring support, investor connect, business connect, and perfecting pitch decks for fundraising.

Prof. Amitabha Bandyopadhyay, Co-Professor In-Charge (Incubation & Innovation), said, “This Accelerator Programme offers fundamental support to the early-stage startups aimed at making them revenue-regenerating businesses. I am positive that the shortlisted cohort will do justice to the objectives of this program and will emerge as successful startups. It is a much-required intervention towards strengthening the national startup ecosystem. As a partnering institute, I look forward to its successful execution and the outcomes we achieve through it. Best wishes."

Rajnish Kapur, Managing Partner, IAN Fund, added, “This programme is designed to help startups understand their target market, shape their product better, improve their storytelling ability for investors, and ultimately raise money up to Rs 30 crores. In our maiden cohort, the accelerator will be working with eight companies from sectors ranging from health tech to social impact. The partnership between IIT Kanpur and IAN brings together the expertise of one of India’s leading technical institutions with the experience and resources of one of the country’s most successful angel investment networks. This collaboration will provide startups with access to cutting-edge technology, industry connections, and mentorship from successful entrepreneurs and investors."

Dr. Nikhil Agarwal, CEO, FIRST & AIIDE-CoE, said, “I would like to give my warm congratulations to the shortlisted cohort of eight remarkable startups. The structured programme will grant them exposure to two of the leading ecosystems in the Indian startup landscape, i.e. Indian Angel Network and IIT Kanpur. I believe this will be an amazing opportunity for them. I carry high aspirations from these startups. Such collaborations can tremendously transform the Indian startups by helping them in their journey towards becoming successful business models."

The Programme was launched on National Startup Day 2023 to commemorate the significance of the day in the rapidly evolving national startup ecosystem, with the aim to support these indigenous startups towards deploying their innovative technology solutions and making those market ready.

