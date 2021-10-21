IIT Kharagpur Launches Four-Year BS Programme, Admissions via JEE Advanced

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has launched a four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) programme from the academic session 2021. Admissions will be via the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021. The science departments as well as the Humanities and Social Science (HSS) department of IIT Kharagpur have jointly started the programme.

IIT Kharagpur will offer BS programmes across seven subjects — applied geology, chemistry, economics, exploration geophysics, mathematics and computing, and physics. The detailed syllabus and the course substructure will be available soon, the institute said.

The programme is in addition to the existing five-year integrated master of science (MS) programme. Hence, students will now have the choice to complete the BS degree after four years, or carry on the MS degree after completing ten semesters in total. Students will be given the option to choose the MS degree at the end of sixth semester.

“Those who would like to earn MS degree would be given an option to do so at the end of 6th Semester of the four-year BS programme. Accordingly, 7th and 8th semesters would be planned so that a candidate gets MS degree at the end of 10th semester," the institute said.

The institute has recently offered a full-ride scholarship to support students who figure in the top 100 of all India rankings of JEE advanced. The scholarship will cover the entire expenses of students who win it till they complete their BTech course at IIT Kharagpur. It will consider students whose parents gross annual income is less than Rs 20 lakh.

The full-ride scholarship will cover the entire cost of education of a student such as institution fees, hall expenses, textbooks, meals, gadgets and other miscellaneous expenses such as relocation expenses, personal expenses, other living costs and also to provide an out-of-pocket allowance.

