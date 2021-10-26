IIT Kharagpur Student Dies of Suicide in Indore

A 19-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur allegedly committed suicide at his home in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city, police said on Thursday. The body of Sarthak Vijayvat was found hanging on the balcony of his residence in Scheme 78 area on Wednesday, an additional superintendent of police (ASP) said. The police recovered a suicide note from the scene, in which the victim had allegedly written I quit, with details about his studies and family, expressing disappointment, the official said.

Sarthak had been attending virtual lectures from his home, he said, adding that the deceased’s father Jayant Vijayvat is posted in the Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) as an additional director. We are examining the letter. Prima facie, it appears that Sarthak was suffering from depression, because of which he took such an extreme step. Further investigations are on, the official added.

>DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

