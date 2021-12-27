Home » News » education-career » IIT Kharagpur's 2022 Calendar Challenging Aryan Invasion Attracts Criticism

In the 2022 calendar, the IIT argues that the Aryan invasion theory was bought by western teaching and they have used knowledge embedded in Vedas to debunk the same.

Education and Careers Desk| News18.com
New Delhi // Updated: December 27, 2021, 13:35 IST

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has issued calendar 2022. The calendar challenges the Aryan invasion. In each of the pages dedicated for the 12 months, the IIT argues the Aryan invasion. The calendar is prepared by the Centre of Excellence for Indian Knowledge System, IIT Kharagpur. Last year too the centre prepared India’s traditional knowledge system theme 2021 calendar.

In the concept note, the IIT calls the “current chronology of Indian civilization and history is dubious and questionable." The calendar and IIT’s approach has been widely criticised by experts.

The calendar is divided into three basic pointers including - vedic culture, indus valley civilation, and why colonial rulers forged these ‘myths’.

The IIT argues that the Aryan invasion theory was bought by western teaching and they have used knowledge embedded in Vedas to debunk the same. Some have also agreed with the IIT.

The calendar has been prepared by Professor Joy Sen who is the chairperson of IIT Kharagpur’s Centre of Excellence for Indian Knowledge Systems as well as Nehru Museum of Science and Technology. The calendar is prepared jointly by both Centre of Excellence for Indian Knowledge System and Nehru Museum of Science and Technology.

