IIT MA Admissions 2022: Registrations From Tomorrow for HSEE, Exam on June 12

The Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination (HSEE) registration process will begin from tomorrow, March 9, and continue till April 27, 2022. The exam will be conducted on June 12. Interested candidates can apply online at hsee.iitm.ac.in.

HSEE is a national-level entrance test conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras for admission to master programme offered by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS) at the IITs. The streams it offers include integrated MA in development studies and English studies.

The admit cards of HSEE 2022 will be available from May 30 and the response key from June 20 to 22. The provisional answer key will be released on June 23 and the result on June 29. Candidate’s registration/choice filling for stream in integrated MA will be on June 30 and seat allocation on July 7.

IIT Madras HSEE 2022: Documents needed

— Scanned photograph and signature of the candidate

— Scanned copy of class 10 exam certificate for name and proof of date of birth

— Scanned copy of class 12 mark sheet, if passed exam already

— Scanned copy of category certificate, if applicable

— Scanned copy of PwD/Dyslexia/Scribe certificate, if applicable.

IIT Madras HSEE 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of IIT Madras HSEE

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the HSEE 2022 registration link

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the application form, upload documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee. Submit

Step 6: Download the filled form for future use

IIT Madras HSEE 2022: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 2400 for the unreserved category and Rs 1200 for reserved categories.

IIT Madras HSEE 2022: Exam pattern

HSEE 2022 will be a three hours exam in the English medium. It will consist of two parts — part I will have objective-type multiple-choice questions for two and half hours duration in the computer-based test mode. Part II will have essay writing for 30 minutes which is to be written on an answer sheet distributed to the candidates at the end of part I. One hour extra time will also be allowed to the candidates with 40 per cent or more disability.

