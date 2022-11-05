IIT Madras Admits 87 Students from Government Schools to BS Programme in Data Science and Applications

A total of 87 students, including 39 females, across more than 20 districts in Tamil Nadu have received admissions for the BS degree in data science and applications under the ‘Anaivarukkum IITM’ initiative. Out of the total, 45 students from government and corporation schools across various districts in Tamil Nadu (TN) were admitted to the IIT Madras BS programme.

Under the ‘Anaivarukkum IITM’ (IIT Madras for All) initiative, IIT Madras selected a cohort of 192 students from 58 government and corporation schools in and around Chennai. Based on the progressive learning outcomes exhibited during a 14-week in-person training at IIT Madras, 68 students were shortlisted to write the pan-India qualifier exam for admission to the BS Degree.

The course is designed to offer students multiple entry and exit options where the learner can earn a certificate, diploma, or degree, claims the institute. In addition, the students who graduate with a BS degree will be eligible to appear for GATE and pursue MTech in India or apply to postgraduate degrees offered by universities abroad.

So far, more than 15,000 students are enrolled in the programme, with the maximum number of students from Tamil Nadu, followed by Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. “The ‘Anaivarukkum IITM’ initiative aims to increase the number of government school students who are enrolled in our BS programme. We are excited that the first batch of students through this initiative has now been admitted," said the institute.

“The course is a platform to create skilled and employable professionals in a data-driven world. The IIT Madras team is confident that this inclusive and affordable education model will extend IITs’ reach by orders of magnitude and address the pressing need of the learners to get access to high-quality education," said Prof. Vignesh Muthuvijayan faculty-in-charge, BS Programme at IIT Madras.

“I congratulate the students from Tamil Nadu Government Schools who have qualified for the IIT Madras BS Degree Program and wish them success. I thank the IIT Madras Administration and its Director, Prof V Kamakoti for taking such meaningful initiatives to make quality education accessible and affordable for Tamil Nadu Government students. This aligns with the state government’s initiative to make education in premier institutions accessible to state government school students and I appreciate IIT Madras BS degree programme’s collaboration in making this effort possible. We look forward to taking this to its next level as you introduce new programs", said Thiru Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Hon’ble Minister for School Education, Government of Tamil Nadu while giving away the admission letters to Tamil Nadu Government school students at the ‘Anaivaraukkum IITM’ event today.

IIT Madras also provides income-based scholarships of up to 75 per cent for students pursuing the BS degree. In addition, students who qualified through a collaborative effort with Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation (TAHDCO) will receive full financial support from the government of Tamil Nadu.

