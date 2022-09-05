IIT Madras Begins Admission for Executive MBA, CAT Not Required

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has called for applications for its Executive MBA (EMBA) Degree Program, which is designed specifically for mid-career working professionals.

This two-year program is a rigorous yet practice-oriented curriculum offered by the IIT Madras’s Department of Management Studies, which is ranked in the top 10 Business schools in the NIRF 2022 Ranking.

The program offers exposure to social media and internet marketing, which is vital to any contemporary business, the economics of platforms, and global business management. Other important subjects include cyber security and applications, and business models and innovation. The students would also get exposure to technical aspects such as modern manufacturing processes and 3D printing, among others.

Applications are open from today, September 5. The last date to apply is October 10. Interested candidates can apply online at doms.iitm.ac.in/emba/. The eligibility for admissions includes Bachelor’s Degree with first-class marks in any discipline, and a minimum of three years of industry experience. The selection would be through an entrance examination and personal interview conducted by the Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras.

The program is designed for blended weekend learning (physical and virtual). The classes, which will be held over alternate weekends, will begin in January 2023.

Prof. M. Thenmozhi, Head, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, said, “The EMBA program of the department has been steadily receiving overwhelming support from the industry. The students are diverse with an average experience of 11 years and come from different domains in the industry. The program leverages the Department’s strong faculty resources, cutting-edge research, and experiential learning."

