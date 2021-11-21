IIT Madras Confers Degrees to 1,962 Graduating Students During 58th Convocation

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras hosted its 58th convocation on November 20, which saw a total of 1,962 students graduating from the institute this year. As many as 2,425 degrees were awarded to students on the occasion.

Out of the total, 399 were awarded to BTech students (24 with Honours), 379 were dual degree BTech and MTech, 366 MTech, 139 MSc, 44 MA, 42 executive MBA, 61 MBA of whom one is jointly with the University of Passau in Germany, 148 MS, 72 web-enabled MTech (including the first batch of 23 students in information security and 28 students in automotive technology) for executives. As many as 311 PhD degrees were awarded which also include 6 joint degrees with universities in Australia — one each with Curtin, Deakin, and Swinburne universities and three with University of Technology.

The chief guest was Olympic medallist and badminton world champion PV Sindhu, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Madras, presided over the Convocation in the presence of Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras.

Addressing the graduands virtually, Sindhu said, “I would like to congratulate the graduates and their parents for their hard work…You have to keep trying. You have achieved a lot. You have to keep learning a lot more in life. This is just not the end. You need to learn different things and try out different things. You should not stop only with one thing but you learn a lot more. It does not matter if you fail or get success."

While presenting the annual report, Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras said, “The Institute continues to attract substantial funding for its research and consultancy activities from Ministries of Government of India and from the industry. In 2020-21, the institute received sanction for 179 Ministry-sponsored projects for a total value of Rs. 359.25 crores, and 533 consultancy and industry-sponsored research projects amounting to Rs.230.09 crores. Despite the pandemic, we have maintained our growth momentum in attracting funding for research from both government and industry. The growth in the latter is particularly encouraging and heart-warming, as IIT Madras is widely perceived to be the leader in research collaboration with industry." IIT Madras was designated as an ‘Institute of Eminence’ in early 2020.

