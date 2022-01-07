IIT Madras Incubated Startup to Offer Free Python, AI Courses to1 Million Kids from Low-Income Families

In a bid to make the youngsters of the country equipped with technical skills, the IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad-incubated startup GUVI has partnered with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to offer Python and AI upskilling courses for free to more than one million socially and economically disadvantaged youngsters in India.

As per IIT Madras, the free one million Python programming and advanced AI courses can be learned in various vernacular languages such as Tamil, Hindi and Telugu, among others, along with English. Free access to this will be available through the registration process enabled on GUVI official website. The learner also has an option to avail an IIT Madras certificate on the GUVI Python programming course by taking an assessment and paying a nominal fee to IIT Madras.

While launching NEAT 3.0, Dharmendra Pradhan had said mentioned GUVI and said, “In the 21st century, I am glad to see that start-ups founded by Indian youth are leading globally. I appreciate GUVI for joining with AICTE to lead this initiative for empowering the socially and economically disadvantaged youth through its online and vernacular approach in tech-learning. India needs enormous employable youth propelled through such initiatives of AICTE."

AICTE plans to distribute free edtech coupons to students whose annual family income is less than Rs 8 lakh. These free coupons will be distributed through the NEAT portal as well as through the GUVI website, claimed the press release issued by IIT Madras. The thoughtful vision of Sridevi Arunprakash, co-founder of GUVI, aligns with the aims of NEAT to bring the best technological products in education pedagogy on a single platform for the convenience of learners, it added.

Speaking about this initiative to empower Indian youth, M Arun Prakash, founder and Chief Executive Officer, GUVI, said, “Our aim to bestow the best employable skills on our nation’s youth coincides with the aims of NEAT. Python programming and AI skills offered through this collaboration will be of strong support for the deserving students, helping them to grow in their career."

Further, S.P. Balamurugan, Co-Founder, GUVI, said, “Our collaboration with AICTE widens the availability of edtech resources for students towards better upskilling online. The Python and AI skills included in this initiative focus on the Face Recognition technology that any beginner can master with a strong will."

