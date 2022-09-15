IIT Madras Launches Certificate Course in e-Mobility for Working Professionals

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched an online certificate course on e-mobility for working professionals. A unique feature of the course is that four out of the nine modules in the program have industry professionals delivering content.

The program contains 120 hours of video classes and another 40 hours of online contact classes with the faculty. The candidates need to complete regular assignments and a final evaluation, upon which they will receive a certificate. The applications are open for the course. Interested can apply till September 30. The batch starts on October 2.

The certificate program was conceived with inputs from industry experts and would be continuously upgraded based on technology trends, market trends, and industry needs, claims the IIT.

The course, being offered through IIT Madras’ Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), will provide an overview of the e-Mobility Eco-System as well as basic fundamentals in technical areas such as vehicle development, power electronics, battery engineering, thermal management, power trains, and EMI/ EMC, among other areas, the institute said.

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said “We announced our Dual Degree in EV Engineering late last year - a Program purely for our BTech Students. Ever since, there have been a great many inquiries from Industry friends and well-wishers about a need for re-skilling or up-skilling their existing employees as the auto industry rapidly migrates major volumes to EVs in the coming years."

Further, Prof. Kamakoti said, “We are therefore launching this programme in order to address the needs of the various working professionals across Industries and departments. IIT Madras will continue to rapidly increase its presence in the e-Mobility space and primarily target remote delivery using advanced Technology for Working Professionals who need flexibility and relevance."

Elaborating further on the Program, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Chairman, Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), IIT Madras, said, “In order to ensure that it suits this purpose across OEMs as well as Tier1 companies, we have brought in experts from Industry to deliver certain parts of the content. There will be regular assignments as well as an evaluation at the end of each module- ensuring a robust pedagogy."

