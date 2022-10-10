IIT Madras Launches Courses in Banking & Finance for Commerce Graduates

IIT Madras Pravartak Foundation, the Technology Innovation Hub of IIT Madras, is offering upskilling courses for students to build a career in banking and finance.

All learners who are pursuing a bachelor’s degree or have completed a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline and with a passion to excel in the BFSI domain are eligible to take these certification courses. Students who take up these certification courses will be able to write the various certification exams conducted by NISM, NSE, BSE and IIBF.

The courses are being offered in collaboration with Digital Skills Academy, an initiative of IIT Madras, with InFactPro, a premier Finance Sector Certified trainer in Chennai. InFactPro is a training partner of the Banking and Financial Services and Insurance Sector Skill Council of the Skills Development Ministry.

Advertisement

These courses are taught by some of the most experienced faculty in the industry and academia, claims the IIT. Prof. M. Thenmozhi, Head, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, and a former Director of National Institute of Securities Markets founded by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), is the lead faculty member for the course on ‘Premier Banker.’ Dr. Balaji Iyer, former Vice President of ICICI Securities with two decades of experience in leading banks, will serve as co-lead faculty for different courses.

Almost 30 lakh aspirants write different bank recruitment examinations every year with only 0.5 per cent clearing them.The demand for banking and financial services is increasing in tier 2 and tier 3 cities and naturally, the demand for training professionals is also increasing in these cities, claims the IIT.

Congratulating the team for offering courses, Prof. V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and Chairman, IIT Madras Pravarthak Foundation, said, “These courses will reach learners from all parts of our nation and particularly, the remotest part of India where outreach of digital literacy is minimal, and will help everyone to stay ahead in the chosen career journeys."

Further, Prof. Kamakoti said, “With our Nation aiming to move fast toward a 5-trillion dollar economy, it is important that such skill development courses are offered by premier institutions and industry jointly, to help the students who are aspiring to build a career in banking and finance."

Advertisement

Elaborating on these courses, Prof. K. Mangala Sunder, Principal Coordinator of Digital Skills Academy, Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), IIT Madras, said, “It is important for students graduating from colleges to build BFSI domain expertise. These certification courses provide an in-depth understanding of the principles of Banking and Finance, Mutual Funds, Equity Derivatives, Digital Banking, Securities Operations, and Risk Management."

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here