IIT Madras Launches Minor Stream in ‘Personal and Professional Development’

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is launching a minor stream in ‘Personal and Professional Development’. An undergraduate student needs to take a basket of courses to fulfill the requirement of minoring in the stream. The courses/programs in this stream are aimed to aid students in their personal and professional development.

IIT Madras Senate recently approved the proposal to introduce a minor stream in ‘Personal and Professional Development’. The Institute already offers several courses for personal and professional growth and leadership development. Around 1,500 students register for these courses, annually. The new minor stream will greatly boost the efforts of the Institute to transform student culture, talent, and leadership and achieve holistic development.

The minor stream is open to all the students of B.Tech and dual degree programs while the courses offered under this program are available as elective courses to all students of IITM irrespective of the program they are in.

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Personal Development programs help fulfil the inner (human) urge to actualize one’s full potential through self-discovery, self-awareness, self-leadership and self-mastery. Specifically these programs are expected to positively impact the way of thinking in our young minds. Professional Development programs help build both interpersonal and transferable skills with an objective to meet various career aspirations of our students."

The key components of the upcoming ‘Personal and Professional Development’ minor stream include concepts that are extracted from well-researched findings:

- ‘Happiness centred’ approach to living

- Internalizing creativity habits

- Play as an integral part of a leader

- Self-mastery, self-esteem and self-discovery

- Cultivating wisdom through systems thinking approaches

- Forging enriching relationships

- Sustainable living and prospering

- Role of an engineer in the society

- Cultivating innovative and entrepreneurship mindset, among other areas

The courses in this stream include more than fifteen courses to choose from, such as self-awareness, happiness habits, and success, flow for high performance, systems thinking, and discovering creativity.

