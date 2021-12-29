IIT Madras Most Innovative Institute in India: Atal Ranking

For the third time in a row, IIT Madras has bagged the first position as the best institute for innovation among the Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) in the Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) rankings 2021. Meanwhile, IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi were placed at the second and third ranks respectively.

Ministry of Education’s innovation cell released the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2021 on Wednesday. ARIIA 2021 classifies participating institutions into two major categories; technical and non-technical.

Institute of National Importance, Central Universities & CFTIs

Rank 1: IIT-Madras Rank 2: IIT-Bombay Rank 3: IIT-Delhi Rank 4: IIT, Kanpur Rank 5: IIT-Roorkee Rank 6: IISc Rank 7: IIT-Hyderabad Rank 8: IIT-Kharagpur Rank 9: NIT-Calicut Rank 10: Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology

The ranking was announced by the Union Minister of State for Education, Government of India, Subhas Sarkar virtually. Addressing the virtual ceremony, he urged the higher educational institutions to inculcate the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among students and to prepare the faculty members as innovators, out-of-the-box thinkers, creative problem solvers, entrepreneurs & job creators.

As per the ranking, about the central Universities & CFTIs IIT Kanpur was at fourth position and IIT-Roorkee at the fifth. In the list of ‘State university and deemed university’ (government and government-aided universities), the rank-holders were> Panjab University at the first rank and Delhi Technological University at second.

In government and government-aided universities, the rank-holders were –

Rank 1: Panjab University Rank 2: Delhi Technological University Rank 3: Netaji Subhas University of Technology Rank 4: Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University Rank 5: Avinashilingam Institute For Home Science And Higher Education For Women Rank 6: Institute of Chemical Technology Rank 7: Gujarat Technological University

Private or Self-Financed Universities

Rank 1: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Khordha Rank 2: Chitkara University Rank 3: Lovely Professional University Rank 4: S.R.M. Institute of Science And Technology Rank 5: Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University

General (Non-Technical): Top 5 Ranks

Rank 1: Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India Rank 2: Sree Narayana College Rank 3: Mahatma Gandhi University Rank 4: PSG College of Arts And Science Rank 5: Holy Cross College, Tiruchirappalli

For this year’s ranking, this is for the first time ARIIA had a category for non-technical higher educational institutions. The other five categories are — centrally-funded institutions, state-funded universities, state-funded autonomous institutions, private/deemed universities, private institutions.

This year, ARIIA 2021 saw unprecedented participation as compared to the earlier two editions. Out of a total of 3551 HEIs registered, 1438 institutions (including all IITs, NITs, IISc, etc.) participated which is more than double as compared to 2nd edition and approximately 4 times as compared to the first edition.

The rankings have been prepared after evaluating the participating institutions under nine parameters, that includes ‘developing an innovative and entrepreneurial mindset through series of activities’, teaching and learning: academic programmes related to innovation and entrepreneurship (I & E) and IPR offered by the HEI, and dedicated infrastructure and facilities to promote innovation and entrepreneurship at HEI.’

