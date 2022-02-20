IIT Madras Offering 4-month Ansys Certificate Programme, Anyone Can Apply

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is offering an Ansys certificate programme that aims to provide an intensive online training programme on emerging technologies. The courses that are being offered are — engineering 5G Next-Gen communication system, autonomous vehicle engineering, smart mobility, and hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) engineering.

The Ansys courses are open to students of engineering — undergraduate and postgraduate, MSc Electronics, PhD scholars, faculty members, and professionals from industry and start-ups. The course is commencing on April 14 and will continue till August 14. The last date for registration is April 7. For the courses, IIT Madras’s Pravartak Technologies Foundation is partnering with CADFEM.

Highlighting the unique aspects of this course, Prof V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, and the course coordinator from IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said, “IIT Madras Pravartak has chosen these three important areas namely 5G, Autonomous vehicles and EV, for the human capacity training that our country will need in large numbers in the nearest future. These courses will provide the required foundation for professional to go ahead and develop robust Atmanirbhar solutions in the respective areas."

Speaking about this programme, Madhukar Chatiri, chief executive office, CADFEM India, said, “We are committed to transforming India into an indigenous self-sustained ecosystem. These ANSYS Certificate programmes primarily aim to create skilled workforce across India in areas relevant to the industry and global contribution to the fast development of disruptive technologies to address Industry 4.0 manpower needs."

The topics include — hybrid and electric vehicle engineering, autonomous vehicle engineering, and smart mobility and engineering 5G - next-gen communication system. All the courses will be for 300 hours and the fee structure is one lakh rupees.

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation is a section 08 company housing the Technology Innovation Hub on Sensors, Networking, Actuators, and Control Systems and hosted by IIT Madras. The company is funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS).

