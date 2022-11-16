IIT Madras Offers 2-weeks Online Course in Advanced Quantum Computing

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) Pravartak Technologies Foundation is organising a two-week course on ‘Advanced Quantum Computing’ with hands-on training on IBM QISKIT. This is a first-of-its-kind course that provides participants with programming experience in IBM quantum computers & will help them explore possibility of using quantum computers for high-performance tasks across multiple domains, claims the university.

The course, being offered in collaboration with the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) India and Mphasis Centre for Quantum Information, Communications and Computing (MCQuICC) will be conducted in the IIT Madras campus between 5th and 16th of December 2022.

The course is open to participants from industries and government organisations. The last date to register is 2nd December 2022. Those interested can register on the following link - https://wsaqc.pravartak.org.in/

The Advanced Quantum Computing course will focus on introducing specialized topics to the participants who are familiar with the fundamentals of quantum computing. It will also introduce QISKIT runtime which soon be the default method for programming in IBM QISKIT.

Highlighting the unique aspects of this program, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “The winter school on advanced quantum computing, jointly organised by IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation, Association for Computing Machinery India, Mphasis Center for Quantum Information, Communication and Computing and IBM, is a first-of-its-kind course that provides the participants with programming experience in IBM quantum computers. This advanced course will help the participants explore and expand the possibility of using quantum computers for high-performance tasks across multiple domains."

Speaking about the program, Dr Anil Prabhakar, Head, MCQuICC, said, “The Mphasis Center for Quantum Information, Communication and Computing (MCQuICC) is focused on actualizing quantum technologies to industry. As part of our training and outreach activity we organize programs on quantum computing. We are partnering with IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundations and Association for Computing Machinery India to deliver the Winter School on advanced quantum computing."

Further, Dr. Prabhakar said, “This school is a sequel to the ACM school on quantum computing which was organized in January 2022. The aim of the program is to train participants to use advanced IBM QISKIT modules on quantum machine learning, quantum finance and quantum simulation."

