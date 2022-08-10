IIT Madras Offers Free Courses in AL, ML, Cyber Security & Computer Graphics With Placement Option

The best-ranked institute in India as per the Govt of India’s ranking, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is offering free courses in ‘cutting edge technologies’. The top performers in the course will also b eligible for employment with Sony India Software Centre. The Pravartak Technologies Foundation will assist the remaining students with placement in other companies by arranging for their interviews through the IITM PTF placement cell.

Students will be selected based on their academic performance in engineering degrees. Students who graduated in 2020-2021, 2021-2022 with a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate in all examinations and whose parents have an annual income of less than RS. 8 lakh will be eligible to apply.

To be selected, a written entrance examination would also be conducted followed by an interview. Students who successfully clear the evaluation with the highest score are eligible for a stipend provided under the training program.

These courses are aimed at skilling students from an economically disadvantaged background with industry-ready technical skills as a result of a partnership between Pravartak Technologies Foundation is partnering with Sony India Software Centre.

Called the ‘Sony India Finishing School Skill Development Training Program,’ it will provide training in select areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning (AI/ML), cyber security, and computer graphics besides Business Communication skills. Those interested can apply using the following link - sonyfs.pravartak.org.in.

The duration of the course is approximately six months. It will be a full-time course, conducted in physical mode in classrooms provided by IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation. Certificates will be provided for the students on successfully completing the training program.

Highlighting the impact this program could have, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “This program is intended to bridge the knowledge and skillset gap that exist between graduating students and the industry’s requirement. We hope that many students, specifically from non-urban parts of India will benefit from this initiative."

