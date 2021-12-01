IIT Madras Receives 176 Offers on Day 1, 43% Rise From Last Year

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras phase 1 of campus placements for the 2021-22 academic year began Wednesday, by setting a new record. A total of 176 offers have been made by 34 companies during day one’s session on December 1. This is higher than any of the preceding academic years, claimed the press release by the IIT-Madras. During the preceding academic year of 2020-21, 123 offers were made by 22 companies at the end of session 1.1.

The entire placements process is being conducted online this year. For this year, top recruiters include Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto, Bain and Company, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co, and McKinsey among others.

A total of 11 international offers were received from four companies by the end of session 1.1. Further, during the current 2021-22 Academic Year, IIT Madras students received 231 PPOs. Thus, a total number of 407 job offers have been received by the end of the 1.1 session. Phase I of placements is expected to continue till December 10.

Commenting on this year’s Placements, Prof. C.S. Shankar Ram, Advisor (Training and Placement), IIT Madras, said, “This fantastic performance by our students is a testament to their academic training and quality, and the value that they bring to their recruiters. The Institute Placement team has worked tirelessly to ensure the best possible job opportunities for our students. I hope that we continue to place more students in jobs that meet their aspirations over the next few days."

A total of 1,498 students have registered for placements in the 2021-22 academic year, across different streams of study. The total number of companies that have registered for phase I placements is 382. They will be recruiting for a total of 738 profiles.

