IIT Madras Records Highest Pre-Placements Offers in 5 Years, Maximum from Core Engineering, R&D Sectors

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras saw as many as 227 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) made to the students of the institute, as of November 5 during the academic year 2021-22. This is the highest in five years. As per the data provided by IIT Madras, 73 PPOs were made in 2016-17, 114 in 2017-18, 135 in 2018-19, 170 in 2019-20, and 186 in 2020-21.

The PPOs will continue to be made till the commencement of phase I of campus placements, which is scheduled for December 1. In the ongoing academic year, the core engineering and R&D sectors accounted for most of the PPOs to date at 60 per cent followed by accounting, consulting, and finance at 23 per cent, IT at 12 per cent, and FMCG at 5 per cent. The major recruiters are Qualcomm with 18 PPOs, Microsoft at 14, Honeywell offering 13, Texas Instruments with 12, and Goldman Sachs at 10.

The institute had conducted a summer internship process completely in online mode, helped connect the industry and students, and drove up the PPOs, says IIT Madras. “A major factor behind this performance in PPOs is the strong internship programme of the institute. This process facilitates students to intern in companies and leads to PPOs. The constant increase in PPOs is the result of excellent performance of students during their internships," says the institute.

Highlighting the importance of internships to campus placements in IIT Madras, Prof Sathyan Subbiah, Advisor (Internships), IIT Madras, said, “The internship process transforms the student from class-room ready to real-world placement ready. The internship office continues its intended role in this transformation by linking companies with students early on, giving them a chance to test each other, while also meeting curricular needs."

Prof CS Shankar Ram, Advisor (Training and Placement), IIT Madras, said, “The internship process provides a good opportunity for companies to evaluate our students who intern with them over an extended period of time. It also helps our students to learn more about the company, the roles that they may be offered and potential career prospects. PPOs are a natural outcome of this interaction that is a win-win for both companies and students."

