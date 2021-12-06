IIT Madras, Tata Power Collaborate to Offer Courses for Employees, Jobs for Students

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras collaborated with Tata Power to pursue advanced research in areas of future technology. As a part of the collaboration, Tata Power and IIT Madras will conduct research and development (R&D), consultancy, policy advocacy, advisory, training, and commercialisation of technologies and solutions. The agreement also includes campus recruitment opportunities for postgraduate students of IIT Madras.

As part of the collaboration, IIT Madras graduates will be hired by Tata Power for full-time employment or as interns subject to the company’s organisational needs. This activity will be facilitated by the placement office of the institute.

In turn, employees of Tata Power can enrol for various degree programmes such as MTech, MS, and PhD offered by IITM after securing admission through due process into the desired programmes.

Among the objectives agreed upon by Tata Power and IIT Madras include collaborative research projects including research-based and consulting projects supported by the Centre for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (IC&SR), IITM.

The MoU also states that the institute and the organisation can jointly or individually offer short-term training programmes. This will benefit students of IITM as well as the employees of the company on topics of mutual interest.

The company can also choose to make grants to support faculty research or to support students on scholarships and fellowships. Tata Power and IIT Madras can also work together with the start-up companies collocated in the IITM Incubation Cell.

As part of the MoU, Tata Power and IIT Madras will invite each other to respective research laboratories for detailed discussions. In addition to this, Tata Power employees and IITM faculty can also participate on each other’s committees and boards.

Speaking about this partnership, Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power, said, “We are honoured to associate with IIT Madras. Together, we will collaborate in areas of advanced technology, innovation and knowledge for sustainable changes."

